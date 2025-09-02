4-hands chef collaboration at Dusit Thani Hua Hin with Monsoon Valley

Share this

An Evening Where Flavour Meets Artistry: San Marco at Dusit Thani Hua Hin presents a 4-Hands Chef Collaboration with Monsoon Valley

Dusit Thani Hua Hin proudly announces an exclusive gastronomic event, An Evening Where Flavour Meets Artistry, to be held at San Marco Italian Restaurant on Friday, 19 September 2025, from 18:00 – 22:00 hrs.

This unique dining experience will showcase a refined collaboration between Chef Rathanon and Chef Watcharapak, both Michelin Plate holders with more than two decades of culinary excellence. Guests will be treated to an Italian menu thoughtfully paired with award-winning wines from Monsoon Valley, Thailand’s most prestigious vineyard.

Priced at THB 1,499 net per person, the evening promises a perfect blend of timeless Italian flavours and the sophistication of Thai viticulture – creating a memorable culinary journey for discerning diners.

Seats are limited and reservations are highly recommended to secure this extraordinary dining experience.

San Marco, Dusit Thani Hua Hin

Online reservations now available: https://bit.ly/DTHH4HCMN

For the latest news and promotions, please visit www.facebook.com/DusitThaniHuaHin Website https://www.dusit.com/dusitthani-huahin Tel 032 520 009