An Enchanting Festive Season at Hyatt Regency Hua Hin

Share this

Indulge in the spirit of the season with our Festive Delights, featuring delectable dishes and tantalizing flavors crafted to create unforgettable moments. From traditional favorites to modern creations, every bite brings joy and celebration.

Whether with family, friends, or loved ones, the warm atmosphere of Hyatt Regency Hua Hin promises laughter, joy, and cherished memories.

View Festive Brochure: https://bit.ly/HUAHI-Festive2025

A Coastal Christmas Celebrations

Experience the magic of Christmas by the sea with our exclusive dining experiences.

Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner at Figs

Date: Wednesday, 24 December 2025 | Time: 6:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Enjoy a lavish buffet featuring Christmas roasts, seafood, and signature drinks from the open bar. The Cho Band will set the festive tone, while Santa makes a special appearance for the little ones.

Price: THB 3,900++ per person inclusive of a welcome drink of sparkling wine, THB 1,450++ per child (under 12 years old) inclusive of a welcome mocktail and THB 1,450++ per person for an additional free flow of selected wines, beers, spirits and soft drinks



Special Offer: Receive a 10% discount when you ‘BOOK & PRE-PAY’ before 30th November 2025

Christmas Eve Set Dinner at McFarland House

Date: Wednesday, 24 December 2025 | Time: 6:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Savor culinary specialties that transcend the ordinary with a festive 5-course Christmas menu as Dejavu serenades the evening with timeless holiday tunes.

Menu Highlights: Tuna Tartare Caviar, Foie Gras Turkey Terrine en Croûte, Australian Beef Tenderloin, Chocolate Mousse.

Price: THB 4,200++ per person inclusive of a welcome drink of sparkling wine, THB 1,450++ per child (under 12 years old) inclusive of a welcome mocktail and THB 1,650++ per person for an additional food-wine pairing experience



Christmas Eve Set Dinner at Romantic Beachside

Date: Wednesday, 24 December 2025 | Time: 6:30 PM – 10:00 PM

In the glow of open-air dining just steps from the ocean, capture the spirit of a romantic Christmas with your other half over a 5-course dinner accompanied by live music to set the mood.

Menu Highlights: Tuna Tartare Caviar, Foie Gras Turkey Terrine en Croûte, Australian Beef Tenderloin, Chocolate Mousse.

Price: THB 12,900++ per couple inclusive of one complimentary bottle of Champagne and THB 1,650++ per person for an additional food-wine pairing experience

Christmas Day Coastal Brunch at McFarland House

Date: Thursday, 25 December 2025 | Time: 12:00 PM – 3:30 PM

On Christmas Day, celebrate the festive spirit by the seaside with a curated selection of classic holiday favorites in a warm and inviting ambience that captures the magic of the season.

Price: THB 4,500++ per person inclusive of a welcome drink of sparkling wine, THB 1,450++ per child (under 12 years old) inclusive of a welcome mocktail and THB 1,450++ per person for additional free flow of selected wines, beers, spirits and soft drinks

Jingle Jolly Afternoon Tea

Date: 1 December 2025 – 3 January 2026 | Time: 2:00 PM – 4:30 PM

Enjoy a festive twist on our afternoon tea, prepared with Christmas cheer in every bite. Savor tiers of decadent sweet and savory delights, each infused with seasonal spices that remind us of the joy of a Christmas treat.

Price: THB 1,100++ per set for two persons, inclusive of two serving of coffee or tea

New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day

Under the Sea New Year Celebration. Ring in 2026 in style with a collection of seaside celebrations.

Under The Sea New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner at Figs

Date: Wednesday, 31 December 2025 | Time: 6:30 PM – 10:00 PM

End the year on a high! Celebrate with your family and friends over a decadent buffet featuring local and international specialties, grilled meats, fresh seafood, and classic holiday favorites. Enjoy live music by Dejavu as you toast to the year ahead.

Price: THB 4,200++ per person inclusive of a welcome drink of sparkling wine, THB 1,450++ per child (under 12 years old) inclusive of a welcome mocktail and THB 1,450++ per person additional free flow of selected wines, beers, spirits and soft drinks



Special Offer: 10% discount for pre-paid bookings before 30 November 2025

Under The Sea New Year’s Eve Set Dinner at McFarland House

Date: Wednesday, 31 December 2025 | Time: 6:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Unwind and relax from the comfort of McFarland House offering front-row views of the breathtaking sea. Tap your feet to live jazz by Najwa Ensemble while you savor an extravagant 5-course dinner.

Menu Highlights: Ōra King Salmon Tartare, Lobster Bisque en Croûte, Australian Beef Tenderloin and Coconut Mousse

Price: THB 4,500++ per person inclusive of a sparkling wine welcome drink, THB 1,450++ per child (under 12 years old) inclusive of a welcome mocktail and THB 1,650++ per person for an additional food-wine pairing experience

Under The Sea New Year’s Eve Set Dinner at Romantic Beachside

Date: Wednesday, 31 December 2025 | Time: 6:30 PM – 10:00 PM

Experience a romantic candlelight dinner under the stars with your loved one. Let the ocean breeze and jazz melodies from Najwa Ensemble set the mood as you treat your special someone to a thoughtfully crafted 5-course menu

Price: THB 16,900++ per couple inclusive of one complimentary bottle of Champagne and THB 1,650++ per person for an additional food-wine pairing experience

Under the Sea Soirée at Fountain Bar

Date: Wednesday, 31 December 2025 | Time: 6:30 PM – Midnight

Welcome the new year with style and sparkle. Enjoy creative cocktails and festive bubbles as our DJ spins high-energy music to keep your feet tapping. Whether you’re dancing under the stars or toasting to new beginnings, this is the countdown party you won’t want to miss.

Price: THB 500++ per person with one glass of wine or a signature cocktail

Under the Sea Beach Party at Beach Lawn

Date: Wednesday, 31 December 2025 | Time: 9:00 PM – 1:00 AM

Countdown to 2026 at our tropical beach party with live DJ, food stations, and drinks under the stars.

New Year’s Day Land & Ocean Brunch at McFarland House

Date: Thursday, 1 January 2026 | Time: 12:00 PM – 3:30 PM

Let the first day of the new year unfold in coastal charm and joyful connection with family and friends. Celebrate new beginnings with a delightful array of Asian and Western dishes that combine the best of both land and sea cuisine accompanied by the soulful sounds of our live band.

Price: THB 4,200++ per person inclusive of a welcome drink of sparkling wine, THB 1,450++ per child (under 12 years old) inclusive of a welcome mocktail and THB 1,450++ per person for additional free flow of selected wines, beers, spirits and soft drinks

📞 For reserve the table, please contact us:

Call: +66 32 521 234

Email: HUAHI-FBmanagement1@hyatt.com

LINE: https://bit.ly/3QxJDcH

Wishing you a festive season full of magical moments and cherished memories.