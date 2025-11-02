Father Ted’s Irish Pub celebrates 10th anniversary with weekend of live music and comedy

Share this

Father Ted’s Irish Pub & Steakhouse, one of Hua Hin’s best-known expat and tourist hangouts, is marking its 10th anniversary with a weekend of live entertainment from 29 November to 1 December 2025.

The celebrations will take place over three nights, beginning with a special performance by Keith Nolan and his legendary blues outfit the Cotton Mouth Kings on Saturday, 29 November. The group will perform a one-of-a-kind show inspired by the classic Irish film The Commitments. The band will also revisit songs from The Blues Brothers, a fan favourite from their previous New Year’s Eve performance at the pub.

Three nights of music and comedy to celebrate a decade in Hua Hin

David described Nolan as “arguably the most talented blues musician in Thailand,” adding that “Keith’s a legend — he’s been very good to us over the years.” He said the show will feature “a fantastic female vocalist” and promises to be one of the highlights of the anniversary weekend.

On Sunday, 30 November, Thai-Irish punk group Error 99 will take to the stage. Known for their high-energy performances and Celtic punk style, the band has become a regular feature at Father Ted’s anniversary events. “They’re certainly the most authentic Irish band in the country,” said Long, adding that their sound recalls The Pogues and Flogging Molly.

The anniversary weekend will conclude on Monday, 1 December, with a stand-up comedy night by Irish comedian Joe Rooney, best known for playing Father Damo in the hit TV series Father Ted. Rooney’s shows combine sharp wit with musical performances, and he has previously appeared at major festivals including Glastonbury and the Edinburgh Fringe.

David, who hails from Cork, said the 10-year milestone was a special moment for the venue. “We wanted to do something extra for our regulars this year,” he told Hua Hin Today on a recent podcast. “The support from the local community and everyone who’s walked through our doors over the past decade has meant the world.”

Located on Soi 61 in central Hua Hin, Father Ted’s Irish Pub & Steakhouse has become a cornerstone of the city’s social scene since opening in 2015. The venue is known for its nightly live music, multiple screens showing live sports, hearty Irish and international dishes, and its friendly, welcoming atmosphere.

Bookings for the anniversary weekend are already open, with tables expected to fill quickly.

☘️ Father Ted’s Irish Pub & Steakhouse, Soi 61, Hua Hin

📅 29 November – 1 December 2025

📞 032 514 448 (Reservations recommended)

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/dEQJifJDmdA83Pz7A