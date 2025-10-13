Let the Festive Season Begin at Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa!

Share this

Christmas and New Year are just around the corner, so book now to enjoy exclusive early bird discounts

Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa, the five-star resort on Thailand’s glittering gulf coast, invites families and friends to start planning their Christmas and New Year celebrations with enticing early bird discounts for a wide range of festive dinners, romantic evenings, and beachfront parties. A sparkling festive season is just around the corner, so there is no better time to start preparing for a holiday season like no other!

Christmas Dining Experiences: December 24 th & 25 th , 2025

This Christmas, couples and families can celebrate the most magical time of the year with a choice of heartfelt lunches, dazzling dinners, and fine-dining experiences. At Amber Kitchen, the vibrant all-day dining destination, guests can come together and indulge in a Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet (18.00-22.00 hrs, THB 3,690++ per person), followed on Christmas Day by a fun-filled Family Lunch Buffet (12.30-15.30 hrs, THB 3,690++ per person) and a Family Dinner Buffet (18.00-22.00 hrs, THB 3,190++ per person).

These uplifting experiences will include an amazing array of festive dishes, such as roasted turkey, Australian wagyu or Black Angus beef, a succulent seafood selection and more. Each lunch or dinner will be enhanced with live music, kids’ activities, carol singers, a visit from Santa Claus, and a glass of glühwein, plus optional free-flow beverage packages to help every occasion go with a swing!

At Siam Bakery, the resort’s bright and casual café, the talented chefs will treat diners to a Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet and a Christmas Day Dinner Buffet (18.00-21.00 hrs, THB 2,490 net per person) featuring roasted turkey, Australian beef striploin, slow-braised leg of lamb, whole roasted fish and tempting desserts, plus free-flow beer and wine.

Couples can embrace the magic of Christmas by the beach at Big Fish & Bar, the stylish seafront restaurant where the Christmas Eve Four-Course Dinner (17.00-20.00 or 20.30-23.00 hrs, THB 3,690++ per person) will showcase luxurious ingredients such as yellowfin tuna, king crab, Hokkaido scallops, and Australian Black Angus beef, complemented with a sparkling cocktail and live music.

For a truly unforgettable celebration, the Exclusive Festive Private Family Beach BBQ (Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, 18.00-22.00 hrs, THB 6,900++ per person for 6-12 guests) lets loved ones come together at a private table on Hua Hin Beach, as a personal butler serves a premium menu of Japanese Ogawa A4 wagyu beef, Phuket lobster, king crab, Hokkaido scallops, jumbo tiger prawns, and more, plus a glass of Champagne for every adult.

New Year’s Eve Celebrations: December 31 st , 2025

On the final day of the year, revelers can ring in 2026 with a choice of New Year’s Eve celebrations! At Amber Kitchen, the New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet (18.00-22.00 hrs, THB 4,990++ per person) is a grand feast featuring seafood on ice, a live BBQ and carving station with roast Australian wagyu beef, truffle-glazed gammon, lamb leg, rock lobster, imported cold cuts and cheeses, complemented with a glass of sparkling wine, live music, a balloon artist, and plenty of kids’ activities.

At Big Fish & Bar, couples can enjoy a indulgent end to the year with a New Year’s Eve Four-Course Dinner (17.00-20.00 or 20.30-23.00 hrs, THB 4,190++/THB 6,990++ per person) crafted with premium ingredients including Gaey oysters, smoked Atlantic halibut, sustainable Tasmanian salmon, Japanese A4 wagyu beef, Oscietra caviar and more, accompanied by live music and stunning sea views.

And the celebrations don’t stop there! After dinner, all guests can kick off their shoes and dance the night away on Hua Hin Beach at the NYE Countdown Party (22.00-01.00 hrs, THB 600 net per person, aged 20+, or THB 300 net for 6-19 year-olds). With cool drinks and upbeat tunes from a live DJ, this is an evening that will light up the night with electrifying energy and seaside vibes! All diners at the Amber Kitchen and Big Fish & Bar New Year’s Eve dinners will enjoy free entry to the NYE Countdown Party!

For a truly unforgettable evening, guests at the NYE Countdown Party can book the Platinum Package (THB 90,000 net for up to 12 people), which includes four bottles of bubbly, four bottles of spirits, free-flow soft drinks, and a charcuterie platter, or Exclusive VIP Zones (THB 45,000 net for eight people), featuring two bottles of bubbly, two bottles of spirits, free-flow soft drinks, and a charcuterie platter.

Don’t miss the chance to get 15% off your festive celebration with our Early Bird Offers! This exclusive discount is available for all bookings fully paid by November 30th, 2025 (not including Siam Bakery).

For more information about these sparkling festive celebrations, please click here.

