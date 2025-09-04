Nómada Presents Its New Menu – Fresh, Sustainable, South American-Inspired

Share this

Inspired by South American indigenous cuisine, Nómada restaurant offers a coastal dining experience in Hua Hin, interpreted through distinctive tastes of locally sourced produce.

Taking its name from nomadic hunters, gatherers and fishers who live off the land and sea, Nómada treats locally-sourced Thai ingredients to traditional South American cooking techniques. With Hua Hin Beach as a backdrop, the scent of the open-fire grill mingles with fresh ocean air for a coastal dining experience like no other.

Peruvian chef Andre Josef Nweh Severino works with local farmers and fishermen to deliver compelling fare cooked in different ways – from dishes that follow traditional recipes, like ceviche, to fresh meats and seafood grilled over an open flame. Nómada is a place to come together to celebrate the connection between different food cultures and local ingredients.

Nómada Beach Club Unveils an Inspiring New Menu

Nómada Beach Club proudly introduces its latest culinary creations – a vibrant menu that artfully blends the spirit of South America with the finest locally sourced ingredients. Showcasing the restaurant’s signature open-fire grilling, the new menu is designed to deliver a memorable dining experience that captures both flavour and flair by the sea.

Among the highlights are:

Shrimp Al Pil Pil – sautéed prawns with olive oil, garlic, parsley, chilli, and a splash of white wine

– sautéed prawns with olive oil, garlic, parsley, chilli, and a splash of white wine Tuna Wonton Taco – crispy wonton filled with fresh marinated tuna, herbs and spices, topped with coriander and a hint of spicy mayonnaise

– crispy wonton filled with fresh marinated tuna, herbs and spices, topped with coriander and a hint of spicy mayonnaise Octopus – Mediterranean octopus marinated and grilled to perfection, served with a rich red wine sauce

– Mediterranean octopus marinated and grilled to perfection, served with a rich red wine sauce Pork Neck – tender grilled pork neck, smoky and succulent with a house special sauce

– tender grilled pork neck, smoky and succulent with a house special sauce Pork & Chorizo Skewer – a robust combination of grilled pork and spicy chorizo on skewers

– a robust combination of grilled pork and spicy chorizo on skewers Premium Parrillada – an indulgent platter featuring 250g ribeye steak, 250g pork neck, grilled prawns, and chorizo

– an indulgent platter featuring 250g ribeye steak, 250g pork neck, grilled prawns, and chorizo Arroz Con Mariscos – fire-grilled seafood rice with prawns, squid, and mussels, infused with smoky depth and bold flavour

– fire-grilled seafood rice with prawns, squid, and mussels, infused with smoky depth and bold flavour Smoked Mushrooms – grilled mushrooms tossed with garlic, parsley, butter, and white wine

– grilled mushrooms tossed with garlic, parsley, butter, and white wine Fresh Salad – a refreshing mix of watermelon, cucumber, avocado, feta, Kalamata olives, mint, sunflower seeds, and sesame

– a refreshing mix of watermelon, cucumber, avocado, feta, Kalamata olives, mint, sunflower seeds, and sesame Arroz Chaufa – a Peruvian-Chinese fried rice with egg, spring onion, ginger, soy sauce, and fragrant spices

For a sweet finale, guests may delight in irresistible desserts such as:

Crepes with Manjar – delicate crêpes filled with caramelised banana, drizzled with sauce, and served with blueberries

– delicate crêpes filled with caramelised banana, drizzled with sauce, and served with blueberries Pastel de Matcha – soft matcha cake accompanied by toasted walnuts and a luscious sweet sauce

About Nómada

Our Chef A highly anticipated newcomer to Thailand’s culinary scene, Peruvian Chef Andre brings with him more than 20 years of experience leading the kitchens of renowned and respected establishments in Santiago, Chile. Passionate about sustainability and working with local ingredients, Chef Andre carefully selects the finest produce to create bold new flavours inspired by the South American coast and embraces open-fire cooking techniques for maximum taste and texture.

South American Journey Locally caught fish, premium meats, fresh seasonal harvests, and artisanal products feature prominently on the menu at Nómada. South American chef Andre grills this produce over an open flame, delivering creative dishes, small plates and tapas that are perfect for sharing and excellent value for money.

Tropical Cocktails Made using fresh and wholesome fruits, herbs, and botanicals, Nómada’s beverage offerings include guilt-free and therapeutic concoctions as well as creative cocktails bursting with tropical flavours.

Culinary Highlights Alongside working with trusted local suppliers and sourcing ingredients from Dusit Thani Hua Hin’s own organic farm, Nómada aims to operate under a ‘zero-waste’ philosophy, using banana leaves instead of plastic and repurposing most of its food waste as natural fertiliser

Rainforest Inspired Sanctuary Beach meets forest in vibrant fashion throughout Nómada’s contemporary tropical design, which features a comfortable, leafy dining room, and open spaces for memorable dining and sunset cocktails by the sand.

For the latest news and promotions from Nómada, please visit www.facebook.com/nomada.huahin or follow us on Instagram @nomada.huahin.

www.dusit.com/dusitthani-huahin/dining/nomada

Stay connected with Chef André at www.instagram.com/andre_chez/