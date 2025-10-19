Ob-Oon Deli Hua Hin unveils “Drinkable Art” exhibition blending nature and creativity

Share this

Ob-Oon Deli Invites You to Savor “Drinkable Art” Where Beverages Become Colors, and Nature Meets the Artist’s Soul

Amid the comforting aroma of freshly brewed tea, coffee, and baked pastries, Ob-Oon Deli introduces a new contemporary art experience that harmonizes nature, intention, and the artist’s spirit through the exhibition “The Endless End | ความสิ้นสุด อันไม่มีที่สิ้นสุด” by Wanwimol Kesa-Ngam, a local artist from Artist Village Hua Hin. The exhibition will be on display from October 2025 to March 2026.

“The Endless End | ความสิ้นสุด อันไม่มีที่สิ้นสุด” reflects the artist’s philosophy of finding beauty in simplicity. Using natural pigments derived from drinkable materials such as tea, coffee, herbs, and flowers, each hue captures the essence of nature and the tenderness of passing time. These familiar elements—ingredients that nourish daily life—are reimagined on paper, transforming the act of drinking into a meditative art form.

Beyond showcasing art, this exhibition embodies the Simple • Wellness • Comfort philosophy of Putahracsa Hua Hin, emphasizing meaningful simplicity, comfort, and harmony with nature. Within the cozy ambience of Ob-Oon Deli, art and everyday life blend seamlessly—inviting guests to sip coffee, enjoy pastries, and experience art born from the very drinks they hold.

A highlight of the exhibition is “Mantra Stone”, a collection of art pieces created from recycled materials such as plastic bags, packaging scraps, and drink pouches. Each stone carries a unique texture and pattern, representing a “mantra of forgiveness and renewal”—a reminder that even discarded things can be transformed into something beautiful and valuable once again.

Visitors can also join the “Mantra Stone Painting Workshop”, where they will learn to create their own designs from repurposed materials, turning sustainability into an act of personal expression.

Adding a touch of playfulness to the exhibition, “Little Brush Warriors”—white clay cat figurines crafted by the artist—invite guests to paint and decorate them freely, becoming part of the collective #ArtForAll movement that celebrates participation, creativity, and shared joy.

This exhibition is a collaboration between Putahracsa Hua Hin and Artist Village Hua Hin, reflecting a shared vision to support local artists, provide an open platform for artistic expression, and create a space where art becomes part of daily life through accessible community workshops.

More than a café, Ob-Oon Deli stands as “Hua Hin’s contemporary art corner”—a space where nature, beauty, and creativity come together, inviting everyone to discover the art of mindful living in every sip.