Prime Burger officially opens on Soi 94 in Hua Hin

Share this

Prime Burger has officially opened its doors on Soi 94, bringing the award-winning smash burger chain to Hua Hin. The launch took place on Friday, 19 September, following a celebratory golf tournament hosted by the restaurant’s team at Black Mountain. Participants were treated to free burgers and drinks after the event.

Founded in Phuket in 2019, Prime Burger has quickly expanded to more than 20 locations across Thailand, including Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Phi Phi, Krabi and Koh Samui. The chain is known for its high-quality smash burgers, made from 100 per cent Australian beef that is freshly ground each day. Buns are hand-baked daily to maintain consistency and flavour.

Prime Burger’s reputation has been boosted by recognition at Burgerfest, Phuket’s long-running annual burger event. In 2024, the Phuket branch claimed two titles: “Phuket’s Best Burger” and “Best Vegan/Vegetarian Burger,” adding to earlier wins in 2019 and 2020.

Menu highlights

Among the most popular items on the menu are the Stockholm, Paris, and San Francisco burgers. The Stockholm features two beef patties, cheese, pickled red onions, tomato, lettuce and Prime Sauce. The Paris combines beef patties, American cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce, Dijon mustard and truffle mayo. For plant-based diners, the San Francisco burger offers a Beyond Meat patty, vegan cheese, lettuce, caramelised onions, jalapeños and vegan chilli mayo.

At the Hua Hin opening, guests sampled the New York burger, a double-cheese burger with onions, pickles, ketchup and mayo, which recently won “Phuket’s Best Burger” at Burgerfest 2024.

The Soi 94 branch is open daily from 11 a.m. until 1 a.m. Customers can expect a casual dining experience that also includes cocktails, affordable beers, and live sports shown on multiple screens.