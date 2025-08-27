Shellfish and Squid Festival Cha-am returns this September

Share this

Key points

Annual festival celebrates Cha-am’s seafood heritage

Fresh dishes, live music, and local markets from 13–20 September

Night squid fishing trips available for just 100 baht

Cha-am’s popular Shellfish and Squid Festival is set to return for its 24th year, offering a week of seafood, entertainment, and community activities along the Cha-am Beach coastline. The event will run from 13 to 20 September 2025 at the Cha-am Beach Viewpoint, drawing both locals and visitors to celebrate the area’s rich marine resources.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phetchaburi Office, together with Cha-am Municipality, the Phetchaburi Tourism Business Association, and Singha Corporation, will host the festival. Organisers said the event highlights Cha-am’s importance as both a tourist destination and one of Thailand’s largest shellfish and squid production areas. September and October mark the peak season for squid, making this period ideal for visitors to enjoy the freshest catches.

Night squid fishing and entertainment

More than 50 food vendors, including renowned local hotels and restaurants, will offer freshly prepared dishes at fair prices. With Phetchaburi designated as a UNESCO “City of Gastronomy,” menus will spotlight local flavours, particularly squid and shellfish.

Each evening, the festival area will transform into a lively venue with live music performances from popular bands and a walking street featuring local products and crafts. For those looking for a unique experience, nightly squid fishing trips will be available for just 100 baht per person, including the use of a “yothaka” squid-fishing rig.

A press conference to officially launch the festival will take place on 3 September at the beach in front of Long Beach Hotel, Cha-am. Entry to the festival is free. For details, contact the Cha-am Municipality Office on 0 3247 2550 or 0 3247 1665, the TAT Phetchaburi Office on 0 3247 1005-6, or call the national tourism hotline at 1672.