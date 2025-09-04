Shellfish and Squid Festival @ Cha-am starts 13 September

Share this

The annual Shellfish and Squid Festival @ Cha-am will return for its 24th edition from 13–20 September, bringing fresh seafood, live music, and cultural activities to the Cha-am Beach Viewpoint.

The event was formally announced on 3 September at the Long Beach Hotel in Cha-am, where Phetchaburi Governor Traipop Wongtrairat presided over a press conference alongside local officials and tourism representatives. Following the announcement, the governor prepared an oyster omelette for guests.

Festival background and significance

Governor Traipop highlighted Cha-am Beach as one of Thailand’s key tourism destinations, popular with both Thai and international visitors. The coastal stretch from Ban Laem to Cha-am is a major hub for shellfish farming and squid spawning. Each year, local fishermen catch squid in large numbers during September and October, making the festival an opportunity to showcase the region’s natural resources and support the local economy.

Phetchaburi Province is also recognised by UNESCO as a City of Gastronomy, known for its unique local dishes and desserts including khanom mor gaeng, ba bin, thong yip, thong yod, foi thong, and khanom tan. The governor noted that the festival reflects this culinary heritage while promoting tourism.

Activities and attractions

Cha-am Mayor Nukun Pornsombunsiri said the municipality, in cooperation with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phetchaburi Office, the Phetchaburi Tourism Business Association, and Singha Corporation, will host this year’s event.

The eight-day, eight-night festival will feature more than 50 stalls from hotels and restaurants in Cha-am and Phetchaburi, offering seafood dishes at reasonable prices. Visitors can also expect local product stalls along the walking street and nightly concerts by popular bands.

A highlight of the festival is the squid fishing trips, held every evening. For a special price of 100 baht per person, participants can head out to sea with traditional equipment provided, offering a rare chance to experience this local activity.

The festival is free to enter. For further details, contact Cha-am Municipality on 032-472550 or 032-471665, the TAT Phetchaburi Office on 032-471005-6, or call the national tourism hotline on 1672.