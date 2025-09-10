The tale of the travelling newspaper: How Hua Hin Today reached the Isle of Man

Share this

The tale of the travelling newspaper

Every newspaper has a story to tell, but sometimes, the real story is in its journey.

About a month ago, I opened my inbox to find a delightful note from a gentleman named John Kemp. “Good morning,” he wrote politely. “I was very pleased to read one of your articles yesterday about music from the ’80s and ’90s. I live on the Isle of Man, and there was a newspaper from February 2025 which I read while I was waiting.”

Now, to most people, that might sound fairly ordinary. But to me, alarm bells of curiosity began to ring. Our Hua Hin Today, a newspaper born and bred in seaside Thailand, had somehow washed up on a small island in the Irish Sea, thousands of miles away. It was as if one of our copies had grown adventurous, slipped into a suitcase, and gone off backpacking.

Hua Hin Today copies travel 10,000km from Thailand to the Isle of Man

John told me he had come across it in his local barber’s shop. He was impressed by its quality, surprised by its appearance, and quite bemused that, while waiting for his haircut, he could suddenly catch up on the goings-on of Hua Hin.

Now, this was too good a mystery to leave unsolved. I asked John if he wouldn’t mind returning to the barber’s shop to do a little investigative journalism on our behalf. The shop only opens on Mondays and Fridays, which gave our story the pleasing feel of a detective novel with limited visiting hours.

A few days later, John returned with the answer. The barber, William Black, leaned on his chair and explained. The trail of breadcrumbs led to his friend Allister, a man with a fondness for wintering in Hua Hin. Each season, from November to January, Allister collects copies of Hua Hin Today. When he returns to the Isle of Man, he brings them along, sharing little slices of Thailand with his friends. William, being a generous soul, leaves them out in his shop for customers to read while waiting.

Allister’s link between Hua Hin and the Isle of Man

At last, the mystery was solved. What at first seemed like a paper with a secret passport turned out to be a simple act of sharing. Yet, in its own way, isn’t that just as magical? A newspaper born on the shores of the Gulf of Thailand makes its way into the hands of a reader sitting in a barber’s chair thousands of miles away. Suddenly, Hua Hin doesn’t feel so far from the Irish Sea.

It made me smile to think of Allister carrying those papers home like souvenirs – not seashells or postcards, but newsprint full of community stories, restaurant openings, and cultural notes. For locals, these pages may feel like an ordinary round-up of what’s happening in town. But for friends abroad, they become a time capsule, a little taste of Hua Hin to leaf through while the clippers buzz in the background.

And so, our humble Hua Hin Today has become a traveller in its own right – a stowaway in suitcases, a guest in faraway barber shops, and a friendly reminder of how small the world can be when stories are shared.

Who knows where the next copy will end up? Perhaps in a café in Copenhagen, a waiting room in Winnipeg, or on a train in Tokyo. Wherever it goes, we hope it continues to bring a little warmth from Hua Hin to whoever happens to pick it up.