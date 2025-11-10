19 Rai Public Park upgrade plans announced

Share this

Hua Hin City Municipality has announced plans to upgrade the 19 Rai Public Park at Suan Luang Queen’s Park, following an inspection led by Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wuttikul on 7 November 2025.

The park, widely used by residents for walking, exercise and leisure, is considered an important green space in the city.

Mayor Nopporn was accompanied by Deputy Mayor Pailin Kongpan, members of the municipal council, and officials from the Engineering, Medical and Social Welfare divisions. The visit focused on assessing current conditions and outlining improvements intended to enhance safety, accessibility and the overall environment.

Planned improvements

According to the municipality, the project will prioritise maintaining existing trees to preserve shade throughout the park. Additional trees will also be planted to expand green coverage. The two existing beach access pathways, which have been damaged by coastal erosion, will be repaired, while three more access points are planned to provide safer and more convenient entry to the beachfront.

The municipality also plans to level the central activity area to create a more open and usable space without obstructing sea views. Both pedestrian bridges will be upgraded to support wheelchair users and the elderly, in line with universal design standards.

Outdoor gym equipment will be replaced with more durable stainless steel units to improve safety and longevity. Existing seating pavilions will be repaired, and the walkway along the canal bank will be resurfaced with washed sand to provide better slip resistance. Guard rails will be installed in certain areas to improve safety for visitors.

The municipality said the aim is to make the 19 Rai Public Park a more attractive, inclusive and practical recreational space that can support community activities and serve residents of all ages.

Funding for the improvement works has been allocated for the 2027 fiscal year.

Once completed, the upgraded 19 Rai Public Park is expected to serve as a key public space for relaxation, exercise and community gatherings in Hua Hin.