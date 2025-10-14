AI-powered CCTV system launched to boost public safety in Hua Hin

Share this

Authorities have launched a new AI-powered CCTV surveillance system designed to strengthen security around Klai Kangwon Palace and improve public safety in Hua Hin.

The initiative, known as the “Klai Kangwon Hua Hin Model,” was officially introduced on 14 October 2025 during a press conference at the Joint Security Command Centre for Klai Kangwon Palace in Hua Hin District. Pol. Lt. Gen. Phisit Tanprasert, Commissioner of Region 7 Provincial Police, presided over the event, joined by provincial and municipal leaders, police officials, and representatives from related agencies.

AI system enhances surveillance and rapid response

Pol. Lt. Gen. Phisit explained that Klai Kangwon Palace is a significant royal residence and that the Region 7 Police have implemented artificial intelligence technology to assist in maintaining security around the palace and other key locations in Hua Hin.

The AI-powered CCTV system analyses live footage in real time and can automatically detect suspicious behaviour, unauthorised entry, or dangerous objects such as weapons. It is also capable of facial recognition and connects directly to the Royal Thai Police database, allowing officers to receive instant alerts about potential threats or individuals on watchlists.

The system currently covers the perimeter of Klai Kangwon Palace with 24 high-resolution cameras. During the demonstration, local officials from Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, Hua Hin District, and Hua Hin City Municipality observed how the technology can identify and flag potential security risks automatically.

Future expansion planned for tourist areas

Officials said the project, part of the wider “Safe Hua Hin” initiative, is aimed at enhancing the city’s reputation as a safe destination for both residents and tourists. Given Hua Hin’s popularity as a leading coastal resort, authorities are considering expanding the AI surveillance system to other busy tourist zones to prevent crime and ensure swift emergency response.

The long-term goal is to develop the “Klai Kangwon or Hua Hin Model” as a regional safety framework that could be replicated in other areas under the Region 7 Police’s jurisdiction, combining advanced technology with coordinated law enforcement to improve public security.