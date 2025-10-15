AirAsia launches new winter schedule for Hua Hin–Chiang Mai flights

Share this

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Prachuap Khiri Khan Office has announced that AirAsia will resume direct flights between Hua Hin and Chiang Mai under its new winter schedule, starting from 26 October 2025.

The service will operate four times a week—every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday—connecting the northern capital with the seaside city until 28 March 2026. The route aims to make travel more convenient for both Thai and international visitors looking to explore two of Thailand’s most popular destinations.

Flight schedule and booking details

According to the schedule, flights from Chiang Mai will depart at 3:25 p.m. and arrive in Hua Hin at 4:45 p.m. The return service from Hua Hin will depart at 5:15 p.m. and reach Chiang Mai at 6:30 p.m.

AirAsia said the route offers travellers a seamless way to experience the best of both cities—whether escaping Chiang Mai’s cool season for Hua Hin’s beaches or heading north to enjoy winter flowers and mountain views.

Bookings are now available through the airline’s official website at www.airasia.com

.