Road closure on Soi 94 as Hua Hin City dredges royal initiative canal

Hua Hin City Municipality has announced a temporary road closure on Soi Hua Hin 94 as part of dredging works on the royal initiative canal. The project will take place on Thursday, 25 September, between 08:00 and 16:00.

The closure will affect the section of road from the 7-Eleven on Soi Hua Hin 94 to the end of the canal near Dusit Land & House 10. Officials said the works require the use of large machinery, making it necessary to close the road to traffic for safety reasons.

Residents and motorists are advised to avoid the area during the scheduled works and to use alternative routes. Signs and traffic management will be in place to help direct drivers.

Hua Hin City Municipality apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked the public for their cooperation during the improvement works.