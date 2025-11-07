Automated railway barriers proposed for some Hua Hin crossings

Share this

Hua Hin proposes installing automated railway barriers at some crossings

Plans to install automated railway barriers at several level crossings in Hua Hin have been discussed, as officials look to improve safety and traffic flow at points where local roads intersect with the railway line.

During a meeting held on 6 November, Hua Hin City Municipality and representatives from the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) reviewed safety arrangements at seven railway level crossings in the municipality. The meeting was chaired by Ms Natthawan Mitdee, Secretary to the Mayor, on behalf of the Mayor of Hua Hin City Municipality.

Also present were senior officials from the municipality, including Mr Jeerawat Phramanee, Municipal Clerk; Mr Kalyut Kuyukham, Director of the Engineering Office; and Ms Jirawan Jaeksin, Director of the Finance Division. They were joined by SRT personnel, including Mr Rapee Chomnongpho, Head of Operations Control, along with engineers and station management staff from Hua Hin.

Currently, four of Hua Hin’s crossings are located beneath the double-track railway line, including those at Chomsin Road (Ang Nam roundabout), Soi Hua Hin 88 (Bon Kai roundabout), Soi Hua Hin 94 (Mae Keb area), and Soi Hua Hin 102. These points see only occasional use by special train services and already operate without manual barriers.

However, three remaining crossings — at Soi Hua Hin 2 (Tawantong area), Soi Hua Hin 91 (Khao Phap Pha area), and Soi Hua Hin 97 (Hua Don area) — still rely on manual gate operation. Officials said this can pose safety risks, especially as rail services increase following the expansion of the double-track system.

Hua Hin City Municipality will now allocate funding to install automated railway barriers at these locations. The move is intended to standardise safety measures along the line and ensure equipment can be maintained effectively in future.

The proposal remains at the planning and budgeting stage, with further coordination to take place between the municipality and SRT.

Planned upgrades to railway crossings

The installation of automated barriers will support the wider operation of the double-track railway and is expected to help reduce the risk of accidents, while also easing travel for residents across affected neighbourhoods.