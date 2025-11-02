B300m online gambling network busted in Hua Hin

Share this

Online gambling network in Hua Hin busted with B300m cash flow

Region 7 Police have dismantled a major online gambling operation in Hua Hin and Pranburi with an estimated cash flow of more than 300 million baht. The arrests followed a raid on 31 October at Hua Hin Police Station, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Chomchawin Purathananon, Deputy Commissioner of Region 7, led the press conference alongside Pol. Maj. Gen. Athorn Chinthong, Commander of Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Police, and senior officers from Pranburi and Hua Hin Police Stations. Three suspects linked to the gambling website lavabet555 were taken into custody. Seized evidence included desktop computers, laptops, mobile phones, ATM cards, and several bank account books.

Police seize evidence and arrest three suspects

According to Pol. Maj. Gen. Chomchawin, the arrests followed an order from Pol. Lt. Gen. Phisit Tanprasert, Commissioner of Region 7, to crack down on illegal online gambling. The website lavabet555 had been widely promoted on social media, making it easily accessible to the public.

Investigators traced the network to operators based in the Thap Tai Subdistrict of Hua Hin, where two suspects were arrested under search warrants. Computer equipment and digital evidence were confiscated at the scene. The suspects later admitted to being site administrators and identified a third person in Pranburi who managed the overall operation. The third suspect was subsequently arrested, bringing down the entire network.

Police said the group had been running the gambling site since January 2025 and had accumulated a large customer base. A review of the seized bankbooks revealed transactions exceeding 300 million baht over a period of three years.

All three suspects, along with the confiscated equipment, were handed over to investigators for legal proceedings. Authorities are continuing to trace the money trail and identify others involved in the illegal operation.