Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin expansion set for completion in early 2026

Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin is entering a new phase of growth with a major expansion project designed to enhance medical services and meet rising healthcare demand in the region.

The development, led by newly appointed Hospital Director Dr Asawin “Pete” Puwatanasan, marks a significant milestone for Hua Hin’s most established private hospital.

The centrepiece of this transformation is the construction of Building B, a new facility scheduled for completion in early 2026. Once finished, the expansion will add 50 inpatient rooms and a range of upgraded specialist departments, including the Heart Centre, Gastrointestinal Centre, Health Check-up Unit, Internal Medicine, and Skin Services.

“This expansion represents a new chapter for Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin,” said Dr Asawin. “It will allow us to provide more comprehensive, convenient, and compassionate care right here in Hua Hin, without patients needing to travel elsewhere.”

The expansion will also support the hospital’s recruitment of additional specialists and sub-specialists, including experts in orthopaedics, gastroenterology, and anaesthesiology specialising in pain management. The upgrades come in response to growing demand, particularly during the high season, when the hospital often reaches full capacity.

New technologies and specialist services

The expansion will introduce advanced technology and new specialist facilities. The Heart Centre will benefit from a new cardiologist specialising in electrophysiology, enabling treatment for irregular heart rhythms and related conditions.

Meanwhile, the Gastrointestinal Centre will house a state-of-the-art endoscopy suite—a first for the hospital—allowing more efficient colorectal screenings and diagnostic procedures.

The Health Check-up Centre will also expand significantly to support the growing focus on preventive and wellness-based care. “We want to shift the focus from fixing diseases to promoting wellness—detecting risks before they become problems,” Dr Asawin said.

Gateway to the south of Thailand

Alongside the physical expansion, Dr Asawin has a clear vision for the hospital’s strategic role: to make Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin the gateway to the south of Thailand.

His slogan, “Your trusted health destination when heading south,” reflects the hospital’s aim to become the first choice for both Thai and international travellers seeking quality healthcare as they move beyond Hua Hin.

“Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin has tremendous potential,” he explained. “It’s strategically located and trusted by both Thai and international communities. My goal is for people travelling south to think of Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin first when they think about healthcare.”

Serving Hua Hin’s growing and international community

As Hua Hin continues to grow as an international destination, the hospital remains a vital healthcare provider for both residents and visitors.

It serves a large expat population, with common treatments including general and orthopaedic surgery, gastrointestinal care, and internal medicine.

The hospital employs multilingual staff, including fluent German- and French-speaking coordinators, and works with global insurance providers to make healthcare access smooth and stress-free. “We want every expat to receive the same standard of care here that they would expect in their home town or home country,” said Dr Asawin.

Part of Thailand’s largest healthcare network

Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin operates under Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS), Thailand’s largest private healthcare network. This connection ensures patients have access to a broad range of specialists across the country.

“If a patient requires a highly specialised procedure, we can refer them directly to our headquarters in Bangkok, just two and a half hours away,” Dr Asawin noted.

The hospital is also active in community outreach, offering free basic life support and first aid training for schools, hotels, and local organisations.

In 2026, it will launch “Healthy Hua Hin”, a campaign focusing on preventive care, nutrition, and mental well-being, while promoting heart health and road safety.

Dr Asawin, who has trained and worked in the United States, Australia, Germany, and Singapore, said his leadership philosophy centres on system improvement and people development. “We may not achieve perfection overnight, but we’ll never stop striving for it,” he said. “Our mission is to ensure everyone, whether patients, families, and staff, feels cared for, respected, and supported every day.”