Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin holds life-saving training for hotels

Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin Conducts Life-Saving Training for Hotel Staff in Prachuap Khiri Khan

To ensure readiness for the influx of tourists during the high season, Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin organized the BDMS Life-Saving Training Program for hotel personnel in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province. More than 80 participants from various hotels joined the training. The opening ceremony was presided over by Dr Asawin Puwatanasan, Director of Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin, with Mr. Kitipong Siriphetkasem, President of the Hua Hin/Cha-Am Tourism Business Association, also in attendance.

Mr. Kitipong emphasized the importance of first-aid and life-saving skills in emergency situations, saying that knowing the correct procedures—whether performing them directly or calling for help—can make all the difference, as every second counts. He expressed his appreciation to Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin for sharing such vital knowledge with hotel staff, helping to build confidence and readiness to welcome tourists during the upcoming high season.

Dr. Asawin explained that this training program is part of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS)’s ongoing commitment to promote community health and safety. As Hua Hin remains one of Thailand’s top tourist destinations—especially during the high season—the hospital recognizes the importance of equipping hotel employees with essential life-saving skills to assist both Thai and international tourists.

This collaboration between Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (Prachuap Khiri Khan Office), and the Hua Hin/Cha-Am Tourism Business Association, along with local hotels, also enhances the city’s image as a safe and welcoming destination. Participants who successfully completed the training received BDMS certification, aligning with the belief that anyone—not just medical professionals—can be a real-life hero if they possess the right knowledge, confidence, and hands-on experience.

The session took place at The Kaset Veterinary Hotel, Hua Hin, featuring both theoretical and practical instruction. Trainers provided guidance on CPR, AED (Automated External Defibrillator) usage, and assisting choking victims, particularly elderly guests—both Thai and foreign—who are at higher risk in hotels, condos, and public spaces.

Dr. Asawin further noted that Bangkok Hospital Hua Hin has organized around 25 similar training sessions this year under the BDMS initiative. He also suggested that first aid training should be incorporated into school and university curricula, as it provides valuable foundational knowledge that could inspire future careers in nursing and medicine.