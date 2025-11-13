BCCT Connecting Western Seaboard & Christmas Dinner set for 29 November

Share this

The festive season gets underway later this month as the British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT) hosts the Connecting Western Seaboard & Christmas Dinner at the Best Western Plus Carapace Hotel Hua Hin on Saturday 29 November, from 6pm to 9pm.

Guests will enjoy welcome drinks, canapés, and a whisky tasting by the Beach Club Pool from 6pm, before moving to the Beach Club restaurant for a sit-down buffet dinner. The evening offers a relaxed, festive atmosphere and a chance to connect with professionals, members, and friends from across the Western Seaboard business community.

The event is supported by sponsors Axcel Electronics, Kunini, Business Class Asia, and Independent Wine & Spirit (IWS), with additional thanks to partner chambers AMCHAM, Beluthai, DanCham, GTCC, TICC, NTCC, and Swecham. Local partners include the Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin, Hua Hin Today, and Surf Radio.

Tickets are THB 1,500 for adults and THB 700 for children, inclusive of wine, beer, sparkling wine, and soft drinks.

For full details and registration can be found here.