Black chin tilapia swarm Cha-am canal, residents urge action

Thousands of black chin tilapia have been spotted gasping for air in the canal behind Wat Neranchararam, with locals calling for urgent government intervention to address the growing problem.

The invasive species, which has spread rapidly through Thailand’s waterways in recent years, has once again infested the canal where freshwater meets the sea along Cha-am beach. Residents report seeing tens of thousands of fish, mostly 4–6 centimetres long, surfacing along the length of the canal and around drainage outlets.

A sandbar has formed at the canal mouth, blocking the fish from moving out to sea during low tide. Locals say that while the tide occasionally allows some fish to reach the brackish water near the beach, many remain trapped.

Invasive fish block canal and alarm residents

Nara Kongthong, a member of the Saphan Hin Community Committee, said the situation is worsening daily. “We see tens of thousands of fish along both sides of the canal, and their numbers are increasing,” he said. He added that occasional fish-catching events organised by authorities every few months have little impact.

Residents are urging the government to consider more sustainable measures, such as introducing a purchasing programme that would pay locals to catch the fish. They suggest the catch could be processed into products like fermented fish, fish sauce, or fertiliser, creating a small income stream while helping reduce the population. Currently, only a few small groups in the area are engaged in such efforts.

Persistent problem across Thailand

The provincial fisheries office has previously led removal campaigns, collecting several tonnes of the invasive fish. Despite these efforts, the problem has persisted, partly due to the species’ adaptability and rapid reproduction rates — with a single female capable of producing up to 500 fingerlings at a time.

The black chin tilapia, originally from West Africa, is considered Thailand’s most invasive fish species. It preys on shrimp, small fish, and snail larvae, threatening aquaculture and ecosystems in at least 17 provinces. Past government initiatives to curb its spread have included cash incentives for catching the fish, the release of natural predators, and trials of genetically modified sterile fish, but eradication remains elusive.