Bofai community seeks use of railway land for public park and event space

Bofai community representatives are moving to request official permission to use sections of State Railway of Thailand (SRT) land for public benefit, as planning continues for a future high-speed rail station in the area.

On 7 November, municipal officials and community leaders inspected the land beside the railway at Bofai Soi 6. The visit included Deputy Mayor Pailin Kongpan, Secretary to the Mayor Natthawan Mitdee, Deputy Chairperson of the Municipal Council Amorn Phatthong, members of the Municipal Council, the Deputy Municipal Clerk, the Chairperson of Bofai Community and the community committee. They met with representatives from the SRT to discuss the community’s request.

The Bofai community has proposed using two areas of land close to the railway line for shared facilities. Suggested uses include a small public park, parking space and areas where events and community activities could be held.

Following on-site discussions, SRT officials said that the vacant land next to Baan Bofai Municipal School could be made available, provided no permanent structures are built. The community will need to submit a formal request to receive approval.

However, the nearby vacant land on the opposite side of the school will not be released for community use, as it has been reserved for the planned high-speed railway station. The station is part of future transport development plans and is expected to have a significant impact on the area when construction proceeds.

Further meetings and formal submissions between the community and the State Railway of Thailand are anticipated in the coming weeks.