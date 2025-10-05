Centara Grand Hua Hin honoured with Thailand Tourism Award 2025 for sustainable hospitality

Share this

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin has once again reinforced its standing as one of Thailand’s most iconic heritage resorts by being honoured at the 15th Thailand Tourism Awards 2025. The resort proudly received the prestigious Thailand Tourism Sustainability Award in the Accommodation Category, making it the only property in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province to achieve this esteemed recognition.

The official award presentation ceremony was held on 27 September 2025, graciously presided over by Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi.

“This recognition is a true honour and a reflection of our unwavering dedication to sustainable hospitality,” said Jan Weisheit, General Manager of Centara Grand Hua Hin. “At Centara Grand Hua Hin, we are committed to preserving the natural environment, supporting our local communities, and offering unforgettable guest experiences that celebrate both Thai tradition and timeless elegance.”

The Thailand Tourism Awards, widely regarded as the highest accolade in the industry, symbolises not only prestige but also a commitment to driving Thailand’s tourism sector towards sustainability and excellence.

Centara Grand Hua Hin extends heartfelt gratitude to its devoted team for their passion and perseverance, as well as to all valued guests for their ongoing trust and support, which made this remarkable achievement possible.

For more information or reservations, please call 0 3251 2021 to 38 or email at chbr@chr.co.th