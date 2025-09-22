Cha-am cable theft: suspects claim they were shot at, flee

Share this

Two men who claimed they were being shot at and sought help outside Thai Watsadu were later linked to a Cha-am cable theft on Monday afternoon, police said.

At about 1:20 p.m. on 22 September, Pol Col Apirak Permchai, superintendent of Cha-am Police Station, and patrol officers responded to reports that two people had run to the area alleging they were under gunfire. After speaking with nearby residents, officers determined the pair were suspects in the theft of electrical cables and construction equipment earlier the same day.

Police response and investigation

According to police, the men fled the scene of the alleged Cha-am cable theft on a motorbike before abandoning the vehicle and escaping into nearby forest. Officers have seized the motorbike for inspection in order to identify the owner and question them as part of the inquiry.

Police have asked the affected parties to file a formal complaint with investigators. The investigation is ongoing.