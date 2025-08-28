Cha-am pool villa party raided, 52 teenagers detained

Share this

Key points

Police detained 52 young people, some as young as 16, at a Cha-am pool villa

Ketamine, ecstasy, methamphetamine pills, and e-cigarettes seized

Investigation linked to a suspected drug dealer in Ratchaburi

Police raided a pool villa in Cha-am on 26 August, detaining 52 young people and seizing multiple types of drugs, including ketamine, ecstasy, and methamphetamine pills. Those arrested were aged between 16 and 28.

The operation, led by officers from Provincial Police Region 7, Cha-am Police Station, and local administrative officials, followed an investigation into a suspected drug dealer in Ratchaburi. Officers discovered that the dealer’s wife had organised a party at the villa.

Evidence seized and next steps

Neighbours had earlier lodged complaints about loud music, alcohol, and suspected drug use. Police confirmed the villa was operating legally, with the caretaker explaining that a group of 7–8 teenagers had rented the property, but the gathering had grown to more than 50 after she left.

During the raid, police seized narcotics, e-cigarettes, and 30 mobile phones. Those found in possession of illegal substances or who tested positive for methamphetamine were processed and transferred to Cha-am Police Station for legal proceedings.