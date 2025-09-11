Cha-am water supply disruption on 11 September

Cha-am Municipality has announced a temporary suspension of the water supply in several communities on Thursday, 11 September 2025. The disruption will take place between 9am and 5pm.
The affected areas are:
- Cha-am Market Community
- Ban Nong Chaeng Community
- Ban Nong Tapot Community
- Ban Sa Community
- Sahakham Community
- Saphan Hin Community
- Ban Pak Khlong Community
- Ban Khlong Thian Community
- Ban Phli Community
- Ban Yai Community
- Hua Ban Cha-am Community
- Chao Pho Khao Yai Community
- Bo Khaem Tai Community
- Bo Khaem Nuea Community
Residents are advised to store sufficient water in advance. Cha-am Municipality has apologised for any inconvenience caused.