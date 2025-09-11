Cha-am water supply disruption on 11 September

Share this

Cha-am Municipality has announced a temporary suspension of the water supply in several communities on Thursday, 11 September 2025. The disruption will take place between 9am and 5pm.

The affected areas are:

Cha-am Market Community

Ban Nong Chaeng Community

Ban Nong Tapot Community

Ban Sa Community

Sahakham Community

Saphan Hin Community

Ban Pak Khlong Community

Ban Khlong Thian Community

Ban Phli Community

Ban Yai Community

Hua Ban Cha-am Community

Chao Pho Khao Yai Community

Bo Khaem Tai Community

Bo Khaem Nuea Community

Residents are advised to store sufficient water in advance. Cha-am Municipality has apologised for any inconvenience caused.