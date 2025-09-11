Thursday, September 11, 2025

Cha-am water supply disruption on 11 September

Cha-am Municipality has announced a temporary suspension of the water supply in several communities on Thursday, 11 September 2025. The disruption will take place between 9am and 5pm.

The affected areas are:

  • Cha-am Market Community
  • Ban Nong Chaeng Community
  • Ban Nong Tapot Community
  • Ban Sa Community
  • Sahakham Community
  • Saphan Hin Community
  • Ban Pak Khlong Community
  • Ban Khlong Thian Community
  • Ban Phli Community
  • Ban Yai Community
  • Hua Ban Cha-am Community
  • Chao Pho Khao Yai Community
  • Bo Khaem Tai Community
  • Bo Khaem Nuea Community

Residents are advised to store sufficient water in advance. Cha-am Municipality has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

