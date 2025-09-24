Chang Taeng Krachad overpass in Cha-am opens to ease travel

Share this

The Department of Highways has officially opened the new grade-separated interchange at the Chang Taeng Krachad Intersection, where Highway No. 37 meets Rural Road Pob.1010 in Cha-am District. The project is now in use, providing faster and more convenient travel for motorists.

According to the Bridge Construction Bureau, the project has reached 97 per cent completion, slightly ahead of schedule, with only minor finishing work remaining. Full completion is expected in the near future.

The overpass at the Huai Ta Paet intersection in Sampraya Subdistrict, also part of the scheme, was partially opened at the end of June. The route now allows smoother northbound travel towards Bangkok and southbound traffic towards Hua Hin and Pranburi.

Part of a wider upgrade

The interchange forms part of a 50-kilometre highway upgrade overseen by the Department of Highways. The project includes expanding the existing four-lane road to six lanes, constructing six interchanges, and creating 17 U-turn points. Officials say the upgrades are designed to ease congestion, improve safety, and support economic and tourism development in the region.

Highway 37 is a major route for both residents and visitors, particularly during weekends and public holidays when traffic levels rise sharply. Department figures recorded daily traffic at around 29,000 vehicles in 2020, with volumes projected to reach nearly 35,000 by 2026 and more than 53,000 by 2044.