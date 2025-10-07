Share this

Couple caught in Cha-am using counterfeit banknotes to pay for food

Police in Cha-am arrested a couple after they attempted to use counterfeit banknotes to pay for food on Cha-am North Beach on 6 October 2025.

The suspects, identified as Mr. Phrom, 42, and Ms. Thasaneephorn, 40, both from Suphan Buri’s Song Phi Nong District, were taken into custody after officers seized nine counterfeit 1,000-baht notes from them.

According to police, the couple had been sitting on rented deckchairs along the beach and ordered seafood. When the bill of 970 baht arrived, they handed over a 1,000-baht note. The vendor, Mr. Peeraphong Posettragul, initially accepted the payment but later recalled warnings about counterfeit currency. He went to a nearby shop to verify the note and confirmed it was fake.

Mr. Peeraphong returned to ask for an alternative payment, but the couple produced another 1,000-baht note, which also turned out to be counterfeit. When pressed to settle the bill, the pair first claimed they had no money but later paid with a genuine 100-baht note. Police were then notified.

Suspects deny charges

During questioning, Ms. Thasaneephorn told police she had received the counterfeit notes from a colleague during a work shift and later gave them to her boyfriend before their trip to Cha-am. She insisted she did not know the notes were fake.

Both suspects denied all charges. Police have charged them with possession and attempted use of counterfeit currency. They were taken to Cha-am Police Station, along with the seized notes, for further proceedings.