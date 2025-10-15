Creative Beverage Competition in Phetchaburi showcases young talent

Share this

Young Talent Shines at Franco-Thai Hotel & Tourism Prep School’s Creative Beverage Competition in Phetchaburi

The Creative Beverage Competition Phetchaburi brought together some of the region’s most promising young talents at the Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa in Cha-Am on Saturday, 11 October 2025. Organised by the Franco-Thai Hotel & Tourism Prep School, the event was designed to promote creativity and develop professional beverage preparation and presentation skills among junior high school students.

This was the first regional round of the competition, which takes place across eight regions of Thailand, including Phetchaburi, Chonburi, Nakhon Ratchasima, Songkhla, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Buriram, and Bangkok. Six teams from four schools participated in the Phetchaburi round, demonstrating impressive creativity, confidence, and teamwork.

From 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., students showcased their flair for non-alcoholic drink-making, combining technical skill with artistic presentation. Each team prepared and presented their beverages before an audience of teachers, parents, and judges, filling the atmosphere with energy and excitement.

Judges praise the quality and enthusiasm of participants

The judging panel featured respected professionals from the hospitality and media industries, including Mr. Jonathan Fairfield, Editor-in-Chief of Hua Hin Today newspaper; Chef Anon Wongchiang, President of the Thai Chef Association; and Mr. Kittipong Pluemjit, a well-known food and beverage specialist.

The judges commended the students for their creativity, professionalism, and composure under pressure. They also offered constructive feedback aimed at helping participants continue developing their skills and confidence.

A platform for future hospitality and tourism professionals

The Franco-Thai Hotel & Tourism Prep School expressed its sincere gratitude to the judges, all participating students, and their parents for contributing to such a memorable event.

The school hopes that the competition will serve as an inspiration for students to pursue future careers in hospitality, tourism, and related industries. Events like this not only highlight young people’s talent but also help strengthen the connection between education and Thailand’s growing tourism sector.