Deputy Governor launches online marketing training for youth in Prachuap Khiri Khan

The Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan has launched a training programme designed to equip children and young people with online marketing skills to help them build careers and income in the digital age.

On 22 September, Mr. Prateep Boriboonrat, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, presided over the opening ceremony at Kui Buri Hotel & Resort in Kui Buri District. The initiative, focused on career skills for children and youth, features an online marketing course aimed at preparing participants for employment or entrepreneurship in today’s technology-driven economy.

Training opportunities for youth

The programme was introduced by Ms. Warunee Dokchan, Head of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Shelter for Children and Families, who explained that the project targets vulnerable groups, including teenage mothers. Ten participants joined the training, which seeks to build practical competencies, broaden career opportunities and support sustainable income generation.

Over five days, from 22–26 September, participants are receiving instruction from experienced trainers on topics such as online sales techniques, digital content creation and how to identify and promote unique selling points. Alongside lectures, the training includes practical activities to give participants hands-on experience.

Funding for the project is provided by the Department of Children and Youth, drawing from a central budget allocation of 30.78 million baht for fiscal year 2025. This budget supports community economic development initiatives and training activities nationwide. The department has tasked 76 shelters across the country with organising similar programmes in cooperation with government agencies, private sector partners and community networks.

The aim is to ensure that young people gain income-generating skills suited to their age and abilities, while also encouraging independence and self-reliance. By doing so, the project is expected to improve quality of life and help participants integrate more successfully into society.

Preparing for the digital future

Deputy Governor Prateep highlighted the importance of online platforms in modern trade, noting that digital channels allow people to sell products around the clock without the need for physical shops. He said that the training would give participants the tools to use these opportunities effectively, with the potential to apply the skills directly to real-world work.

He also pointed to the need to look ahead, suggesting that future training programmes may incorporate artificial intelligence, which is expected to play a growing role in online business and marketing.