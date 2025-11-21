Disruption to electricity and water supply in parts of Hua Hin on 26 Nov

Share this

Planned power cut to affect water supply in several communities

Residents in parts of Hua Hin have been advised to expect disruption to electricity and tap water on Wednesday, 26 November, as works are carried out to upgrade high-voltage infrastructure near the Hua Hin Municipality water reservoir.

The Provincial Electricity Authority said electricity will be shut off from 9am to 4pm to allow crews to demolish and install high-voltage poles and fit new equipment. The interruption to the power supply is expected to affect the operation of the municipal water system, resulting in low pressure or no running water in several areas.

According to the Hua Hin Municipality Waterworks Division, tap water may be unavailable or flow weakly in Khao Takiab, Hua Tanon, Hua Don, Hua Na, Thaweebland, Phutthachaiyo and Khao Tao during the works.

The division has asked households and businesses in the affected zones to store enough water for use throughout the day. Officials said they regret any inconvenience caused to residents and advised people to contact the Waterworks Division directly for further information.

The Waterworks Division can be reached on 032-511667 or 032-511677, or via its official Facebook inbox.