Dog park in Hua Hin: Sanctuary Park opens at Mövenpick Asara

Share this

The Sanctuary Park, a new dog park at Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin, has opened, offering a dedicated space for pets to exercise and socialise in the city. The dog park in Hua Hin is designed for safe, off-lead play in an enclosed area with shaded rest spots and open space for running.

The park welcomed its first visitors during an opening event on Saturday, 13 Sept., with activities for owners and pets, along with food and refreshments.

Non-resident guests and local dog owners can use the facility for 200 baht. The fee can be redeemed as a voucher at the hotel’s Baan Dum beachside restaurant.

According to the resort, pets of all sizes are welcome, with no weight restrictions. The property has also introduced the Asara Dog Spa and provides in-room amenities for pets, while dog food can be ordered separately.

The Sanctuary Park: what visitors can expect

The Sanctuary Park features a secure, purpose-built layout with room for dogs to run and play, plus quieter corners for rest. The setting is intended to be easy for owners to supervise and, for those who like to take photos, it offers a number of photogenic spots around the grounds.