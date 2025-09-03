Don Mueang Airport to Hua Hin bus service: schedule and fares

Share this

Key points:

Four daily trips between Don Mueang Airport and Hua Hin

Fares start from 205 THB for the four-hour journey

Tickets available online, via app, or at the bus station

Travelling between Don Mueang Airport and Hua Hin has become easier with a direct bus service operated by Transport Co., Ltd. The service provides a seamless and affordable option for passengers heading to or from the beach town.

The route operates four trips daily, with two buses departing Don Mueang Airport at 8am and 3pm, and two leaving Hua Hin at 9am and 3.30pm. The journey takes approximately four hours and costs 205 baht per person.

Passengers can book tickets through the company’s website, the E-Ticket app, the official LINE account, or by calling the Hua Hin bus station at 032-511-230.

This convenient connection provides travellers with a reliable option to reach Hua Hin without the need for multiple transfers.

How to book tickets for the Don Mueang Airport to Hua Hin bus

Route: Don Mueang Airport ⇌ Hua Hin

Fare: 205 THB

Travel time: Around 4 hours

Daily trips: 4 (2 each way)

From Don Mueang Airport: 08:00 AM and 03:00 PM

From Hua Hin: 09:00 AM and 03:30 PM

For inquiries (Hua Hin Bus Station): 032-511-230

Map link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/24qqbrRW7czZDyk98

How to book your ticket: