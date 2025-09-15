Early bird price for Hua Hin Today Golf Classic closes soon

Share this

The early bird registration period for the Hua Hin Today Golf Classic will end on 30 September, giving golfers just over two weeks to secure a reduced entry fee for the upcoming tournament at Black Mountain Golf Club.

Set for Friday, 14 November 2025, the inaugural Hua Hin Today Golf Classic will feature a two-person team format, combining nine holes of Scramble with nine holes of Better Ball. The event is being organised in partnership with Siam PGA Holidays and will support the Bright Dawn Foundation and the Good Start Charity Foundation.

Details of the inaugural Hua Hin Today Golf Classic

The entry fee covers a full package including green fee, caddy, golf cart, welcome brunch, custom gift pack, professional PGA scoring, and access to the prize-giving dinner. Players will also enjoy an international buffet dinner with free-flow wine and beer.

The early bird rate is set at THB 4,950 per player until the end of September. From 1 October, the fee will rise to THB 5,500.

We hope the tournament will become a regular fixture in the local golf calendar while also contributing to charitable causes.

For registration and further details, visit: https://www.golfgenius.com/pages/11751889979607923426