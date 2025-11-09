EZY Airlines expects to launch new flights from Hua Hin in December

Share this

EZY Airlines says it expects to begin new flights linking Hua Hin with Bangkok, Phuket, Surat Thani and Hat Yai from December, as the carrier moves to expand regional connectivity and support tourism in Prachuap Khiri Khan and the lower South.

Details on ticket prices, flight schedules and the exact date of the first service are still to be announced. The airline plans to operate the routes using Cessna 208B Grand Caravan EX aircraft, which seat around 10 to 12 passengers.

The flight time between Hua Hin and Suvarnabhumi Airport is expected to be approximately 40 minutes.

On 8 November, the airline organised sightseeing demonstration flights from Hua Hin Airport using a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan EX. The flights offered aerial views along the Hua Hin coastline and nearby natural areas for representatives from hotels, business organisations and the media. They were welcomed by Rattaphon Charoenphon, Director of Hua Hin Airport.

EZY Airlines already operates short-haul flights in the South of Thailand. In June 2025, the airline launched what is considered Thailand’s shortest commercial flight route, at 152 kilometres, connecting Hat Yai and Betong. The airline specialises in services under 60 minutes, linking major and secondary cities in the southern region, with Hat Yai International Airport serving as its primary hub.

Later on 8 November, the airline hosted the “Ezy Connect Event 2025” at the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort in Prachuap Khiri Khan province. Mr. Preeda Sukjai, Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, presided over a Business Matching (B2B) session with EZY Airlines. Those in attendance included Mr. Prasoot Hombunthang, Hua Hin District Chief; Mr. Atichart Chaisri, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin City; Mr. Kitipong Siriphetkasem, President of the Hua Hin–Cha-am Tourism Business Association; Ms. Wasana Srikanchana, advisor to the association; and Mr. Thani Tharapak, Managing Director of M-Landarch Co., Ltd., along with representatives from the tourism sector and invited guests.

Thani Tharapak said the airline received its Air Operator Certificate from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand on 30 June 2025, clearing the way to operate scheduled and charter services from Hua Hin.

Ezy Connect and premium travel packages

The airline’s “Ezy Connect” initiative focuses on promoting high-value travel experiences. Planned “Bundle Well-Connect” packages will combine flights with hotel stays, spa and wellness services, golf activities, family and wedding packages, and personalised retreat programmes.

According to the airline, the new routes aim to improve travel links between Hua Hin, Bangkok and the southern region, while making travel easier for both Thai and international visitors. EZY Airlines also plans to continue offering luxury charter services and sightseeing flights.

More information is available via Line Official: @EzyAirlines or at www.ezyairlines.com.