Father Ted’s Irish Pub 10th anniversary this weekend with live music and comedy

Father Ted’s Irish Pub will host a full weekend of live entertainment from 29 November to 1 December as it celebrates its 10th anniversary with three nights of music and comedy in central Hua Hin.

The anniversary weekend opens on Saturday, 29 November, with a special show by Keith Nolan and the Cotton Mouth Kings. Their set will draw on the Irish film The Commitments and revisit songs from The Blues Brothers, which proved popular during a previous New Year’s Eve appearance at the pub.

What’s happening at Father Ted’s this weekend

Nolan, regarded as one of Thailand’s standout blues musicians, will be joined by a female vocalist for the opening night. The pub’s owner, David, said the show is expected to be one of the highlights of the programme.

Sunday, 30 November, will feature Thai-Irish punk band Error 99, known for their high-energy Celtic punk sound. The group has become a regular part of the pub’s anniversary events and is often compared to The Pogues and Flogging Molly.

The weekend will conclude on Monday, 1 December, with a stand-up comedy night by Irish comedian Joe Rooney, best known for playing Father Damo in the TV series Father Ted. Rooney mixes sharp observational humour with music and has performed at festivals including Glastonbury and the Edinburgh Fringe.

David, originally from Cork, said the weekend is an opportunity to thank customers and the wider community. Speaking on a recent Hua Hin Today podcast, he said the pub wanted to offer something special for the anniversary.

Since opening in 2015, Father Ted’s Irish Pub on Soi 61 has become a fixture of Hua Hin’s social scene, known for its nightly live music, sports coverage and Irish and international dishes.

Bookings for the anniversary weekend are now open and tables are expected to fill quickly.

Saturday 29 November: Keith Nolan and the Cotton Mouth Kings

Sunday 30 November: Error 99

Monday 1 December: Joe Rooney

Father Ted’s Irish Pub & Steakhouse, Soi 61, Hua Hin

29 November – 1 December 2025

032 514 448

https://maps.app.goo.gl/dEQJifJDmdA83Pz7A