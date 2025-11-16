Fighting in Myanmar sends displaced families to Singkhon border

Share this

Prachuap Khiri Khan governor chairs border command meeting on Myanmar crisis, as displaced families gather near Singkhon Pass

Prachuap Khiri Khan’s governor has chaired a border command meeting to assess the rapidly evolving situation along the Thai–Myanmar frontier, where intensified fighting in Tanintharyi Region has forced thousands of civilians from Mawdaung and nearby villages to flee toward Singkhon Pass.

At the 3pm meeting on 13 November at Prachuap Khiri Khan City Hall, Governor Sitthichai Sawatsan, who also serves as Director of the Thai–Myanmar Border Command Centre for the province, instructed security and administrative agencies to prepare for the influx of displaced civilians while enforcing strict measures to prevent illegal entry into Thailand.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Governor Prateep Boriboonrat; Provincial Red Cross President Dr Busakorn Sawatsan; representatives from security units, the police, district administration, public health, and local authorities. Officials reviewed the situation in Moo Dong village in Tanintharyi’s Tenasserim District, directly opposite Singkhon Pass, where clashes resumed on the night of 10 November.

Local resistance forces have been fighting to repel junta operations in the area, which has seen sustained artillery fire and airstrikes. The junta’s attack on 12 November destroyed the Myoma market, a monastery, and the town’s clock tower in Mawdaung, displacing nearly the entire population. Aid workers said explosions from the airstrikes could be clearly heard on the Thai side.

According to the Khong Ang Suek Task Force, sporadic fighting continues near the border, although no damage has been reported on the Thai side. Residents of Ban Rai Khrao in Khlong Wan have maintained their daily routines.

However, around 1,750 displaced Myanmar civilians are now gathered in the area claimed by Myanmar near Singkhon Pass. Thai agencies, the private sector, and local volunteers have begun providing humanitarian support, including food, drinking water, medical supplies, and essential items. Donations such as sanitary pads and baby nappies can be dropped off at the Singkhon Border Building, the Mueang Prachuap District Office, and the Khlong Wan Subdistrict Administrative Organisation.

A field kitchen at Singkhon Village Hall is preparing meals for displaced families, while a field hospital inside the Border Patrol Police Company 146 compound is offering medical care to the sick and injured.

To strengthen border security, the Khong Ang Suek Task Force has deployed patrol teams to nine high-risk areas and established three observation posts. Governor Sitthichai emphasised that Thailand has not opened its side of the border for entry and said authorities will monitor developments for about a week before deciding on further measures.

He instructed district chiefs to work with community leaders to maintain round-the-clock surveillance along the frontier, while continuing humanitarian support for those displaced by the fighting.

On 14 November, donations of food, water, household items, and other essentials continued to arrive at collection points in Khlong Wan and Mueang Prachuap. Volunteers prepared more than 2,000 meal boxes at Ban Rai Khrao Village Hall for distribution to families gathered near the crossing.

Provincial authorities said security along the border remains tight, with patrols aimed at preventing illegal entry while ensuring that displaced civilians receive humanitarian aid.