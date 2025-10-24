Fire damages American’s Mercedes in Hua Hin — cause under investigation

Share this

A Mercedes-Benz purportedly belonging to an American man was severely damaged after catching fire in Hua Hin on Thursday afternoon, with losses estimated at around 3 million baht.

At around 3:30 p.m. on 23 October, Hua Hin Police Station’s 191 Radio Centre received a report of a car fire on the southbound side of Phetkasem Road, in front of the Bangchak “Hua Hin Thansamai” petrol station, within Hua Hin City Municipality. Two fire engines from Hua Hin City Municipality were quickly dispatched to the scene.

When firefighters arrived they found a white Mercedes-Benz GLC43 engulfed in flames. Officers immediately closed the road and began extinguishing the fire amid several loud explosions. It took around 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control. No injuries were reported, but the vehicle and its contents were completely destroyed.

According to initial reports, two foreign nationals were travelling from Cha-am towards Hua Hin when they noticed smoke rising from under the bonnet. The driver pulled over and both occupants exited the vehicle.

A petrol station attendant attempted to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher, but the flames spread rapidly, prompting an emergency call to police and fire services.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.