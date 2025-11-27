Fire destroys monk’s quarters at Phetchaburi temple

Share this

A fire destroys monk’s quarters at Wat Yai Suwannaram in central Phetchaburi — damage estimated in the millions

A fire destroyed a monk’s quarters at Wat Yai Suwannaram in central Phetchaburi on Thursday morning, causing damage estimated in the millions and prompting a full investigation into the cause.

The fire broke out at about 11 am inside a two-storey wooden residence in the temple grounds. Thick smoke could be seen rising from the old building as firefighters and volunteers worked to contain the blaze. The structure, known for its age and wooden construction, was quickly engulfed.

Pol Lt Warit Oiydaeng, deputy investigator at Mueang Phetchaburi Police Station, received the initial report before alerting other officials. Phetchaburi deputy governor Phakaphat Songwattanayut and Pol Col Chokchai Nielsen, superintendent of Mueang Phetchaburi Police Station, went to the scene and coordinated with fire crews from Phetchaburi Municipality and volunteers from the Sawang Sanphet Rescue Foundation.

Investigation under way into cause of temple blaze

More than five fire engines were deployed. Crews brought the flames under control in about an hour, but continued to douse the building to prevent reignition due to the heat trapped inside the structure’s upper floors.

An initial account indicated the fire began in the room of Mr Leosak Ketkhiao, 37, the nephew of the abbot. He told officials he believed an electrical short circuit ignited wiring in the room before flames spread to the ceiling and then to the second floor, leaving no time to contain it.

Phra Wachiramekkhun (Luang Chup), district ecclesiastical head of Mueang Phetchaburi and abbot of Wat Yai Suwannaram, said the temple will work with authorities to determine the exact cause. He added that repairs and restoration will be arranged as soon as possible once a detailed inspection is complete.

Police have sealed off the area to preserve evidence and ensure safety. Forensic officers will carry out a full examination to confirm what started the fire.