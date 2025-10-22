Flood warning issued for Prachuap Khiri Khan as heavy rain continues

Share this

Flood warning issued for Prachuap Khiri Khan as heavy rain forecast through next week

The Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command has issued a warning for flash floods, forest runoffs, and flooding across all areas of Prachuap Khiri Khan between 23 and 26 October.

Authorities are urging residents to remain alert and monitor weather updates closely as widespread heavy rain continues to affect the province. Areas prone to flooding, particularly those near hillsides, rivers, and low-lying zones, are advised to take extra precautions.

At natural tourist sites, local officials may temporarily close access if heavy rainfall creates unsafe conditions. Visitors are reminded to follow official instructions and avoid entering restricted areas.

Mariners, boat operators, and ferry services have been advised to navigate with caution, while farmers are encouraged to take preventive measures to protect crops and equipment from potential damage caused by rising water levels.

Hua Hin 7-day weather forecast

According to the Meteorological Department, Hua Hin is expected to see continued heavy rain over the coming week, with calm winds from the east-northeast averaging 9–13 km/h. Daytime highs will reach around 30–33°C, with nighttime lows of 22–23°C.

Thursday, 23 October: Heavy rain across 30% of the area. Max 33°C, Min 23°C.

Friday, 24 October: Heavy rain in 40% of the area. Max 30°C, Min 23°C.

Saturday, 25 October: Heavy rain in 40% of the area. Max 30°C, Min 22°C.

Sunday, 26 October: Heavy rain in 40% of the area. Max 30°C, Min 22°C.

Monday, 27 October: Heavy rain in 40% of the area. Max 30°C, Min 22°C.

Tuesday, 28 October: Heavy rain in 40% of the area. Max 30°C, Min 22°C.

Wednesday, 29 October: Heavy rain in 40% of the area. Max 30°C, Min 22°C.

Residents are advised to monitor further announcements from local authorities and the Meteorological Department for any changes in weather conditions or new safety alerts.