GoldenHome expands in Thailand with new Hua Hin showroom

GoldenHome Hua Hin showroom opens on Petkasem Road

Highlights:

• Leading Chinese furniture brand opens new showroom on Petkasem Road in Hua Hin.

• Offers precision-built, factory-made cabinetry and furniture.

• Combines modern design with affordability and local service.

GoldenHome, one of China’s leading furniture manufacturers, has officially opened its new GoldenHome Hua Hin showroom on Petkasem Road, introducing its internationally recognised range of kitchen, wardrobe, and whole-house furniture solutions to the region.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Xiamen, Fujian Province, GoldenHome has built a global reputation for producing high-quality, contemporary cabinetry. With more than 4,000 franchise stores and dealerships worldwide, the company’s products are now enjoyed by millions of families across Asia, Europe, and North America.

The brand’s success is rooted in its blend of technology, craftsmanship, and design. Using advanced automated machinery and precision German manufacturing techniques, GoldenHome produces frameless, modern cabinetry that balances style, functionality, and durability.

All materials meet international environmental standards such as CARB2 and E1, underscoring the company’s commitment to sustainability and safety.

“Hua Hin is quite special,” said Jin Ma, General Manager of GoldenHome Hua Hin. “It’s close to Bangkok, peaceful and beautiful, but at the same time very international. The lifestyle here attracts people from many countries, and we think GoldenHome fits perfectly with that way of life.”

Modern design meets precision and practicality

GoldenHome’s decision to expand into Hua Hin reflects the company’s growing presence across Southeast Asia. Before the pandemic, the brand established a major production base in Thailand to serve both domestic and international markets. “Global economics was a factor,” Jin explained. “Before COVID, we decided to build a factory in Thailand. It made exporting to international markets easier and also opened up opportunities within the region. Now, with the factory here, it’s more cost-effective and allows us to provide faster delivery and better after-sales service.”

The new Hua Hin showroom showcases the company’s modern yet practical design philosophy. Jin said the local branch was created specifically for Hua Hin’s tropical climate and relaxed atmosphere. “In China, our showrooms often use darker colours and very luxurious designs,” she said. “But here, I chose a lighter, more cheerful palette. People in Hua Hin value comfort and practicality — something that feels like home.”

GoldenHome’s approach to furniture design also distinguishes it from local competitors. “In Thailand, many built-in furniture companies build on-site,” Jin said. “We do things differently. We measure first, design, then measure again before production. Everything is cut and assembled with precision machinery in the factory. The result is more refined, consistent, and high-quality.”

Despite using advanced technology and refined manufacturing processes, GoldenHome’s pricing remains competitive. “Our quality is international, but our prices are reasonable — sometimes even lower than local options,” Jin said. “Because we have our factory here, we can guarantee efficiency, precision, and strong after-sales support.”

Visit the GoldenHome Hua Hin showroom

GoldenHome’s product range covers both residential and commercial projects, offering bespoke solutions tailored to each client’s needs. The Hua Hin showroom allows homeowners, developers, and designers to explore a wide selection of modern cabinetry, wardrobes, and furniture for all living spaces.

“I want people to know that our furniture is beautiful, well-made, and affordable,” Jin said. “We are offering opening promotions and discounts for the first few months, so it’s a great time to visit and see what we can do.”

The GoldenHome Hua Hin showroom is located on Petkasem Road, next to Soi 78 alley, and is open Monday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (closed on Sundays).

Residents and visitors are invited to visit the showroom to experience GoldenHome’s unique combination of modern design, craftsmanship, and value firsthand.

📍 GoldenHome Hua Hin on Google Maps.