A new coffee table book celebrating Hua Hin’s world-class golf experience

Following the success of Hua Hin: A Coastal Canvas in Pictures and Fishermen of Hua Hin, Belgian photographer Patrick Jacobs joins forces with Stuart Daly to present their new coffee table book: Golf in Hua Hin: Tee Off in Paradise.

The project came to life through a collaboration between Karl Stumpf, a German publisher and passionate golfer who frequently visits Hua Hin, and co-authors Patrick Jacobs and Stuart Daly. Together, the team combined their strengths — Stumpf bringing publishing expertise, Daly providing text, insight, and valuable connections within the golf community, and Jacobs contributing the visual storytelling and design that define the book’s character.

Golf in Hua Hin: Tee Off in Paradise is now available in the pro shops of Hua Hin’s golf courses, as well as at Asia Books and Kinokuniya bookstores in Bangkok.

The 168-page, full-colour edition is printed on luxurious 160g semi-gloss paper and bound in a stitched hardcover, combining elegance and durability. Priced at 1,700 THB, the book takes readers on a vivid journey through Hua Hin’s most iconic golf courses — where lush fairways blend with tropical beauty and the warm spirit of Thai hospitality.

Further nationwide distribution channels will be announced soon.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Patrick Jacobs said:

“After photographing Hua Hin’s fishermen, city, and coast, it felt natural to explore another side of its soul — the courses where landscape and lifestyle meet. Golf in Hua Hin: Tee Off in Paradise was a true team effort, built on shared passion and friendship.”

Stuart Daly added:

“For me, Hua Hin remains Thailand’s true home of golf — where the game is played with grace, history, and heart. This book captures that unique spirit and the people who make it so special.”

Golf in Hua Hin: Tee Off in Paradise is published under ISBN 978-3-9826434-4-1. More than just a celebration of the game, it captures the essence of Hua Hin as a destination where sport, nature, and lifestyle come together — truly, a golfer’s paradise.

For media enquiries, sales, or distribution requests, please contact:

Patrick Jacobs — patrickhasselt@hotmail.be