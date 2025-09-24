Governor pushes Phetchaburi development projects forward

Share this

Governor of Phetchaburi accelerates provincial development projects

Phetchaburi Governor Traipop Wongtrairat has instructed officials to fast-track several key development projects aimed at improving infrastructure and the quality of life for residents.

On 23 September, the governor assigned Deputy Governor Wanphen Mangsri to chair a meeting at the Leelawadee Conference Room of the Phetchaburi Provincial Hall, with participation also available via Zoom. The meeting focused on reviewing progress across a range of projects currently under way in the province.

Focus on heritage, tourism and infrastructure

Among the priority initiatives is the renovation of the King Rama IV Monument, a historically important site that also serves as a symbolic landmark for the people of Phetchaburi.

Officials also reviewed plans to enhance the landscape around the Phetchaburi River Bridge near Wat Phlapphlachai and the Sunthorn Phu Monument Plaza. The improvements are intended to promote tourism and enhance the attractiveness of the area for both residents and visitors.

Addressing water and flood issues

Flooding remains one of the most pressing issues for Phetchaburi town, and the meeting included discussions on the study of flood prevention routes to mitigate risks for local communities.

Water management projects in the Hubkaphong and Huai Sai Tai areas were also reviewed. These efforts aim to ensure water resources are managed more efficiently and sustainably, supporting agriculture and daily use.

The meeting reflected the provincial administration’s focus on driving forward projects that combine heritage conservation, tourism promotion, and practical infrastructure improvements. The governor emphasised the importance of delivering results that will directly benefit residents while laying foundations for the province’s long-term development.