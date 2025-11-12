Governor visits Singkhon checkpoint after Myanmar border clashes

Share this

Provincial governor visits Singkhon checkpoint to boost morale after cross-border clashes

Prachuap Khiri Khan Governor Sitthichai Sawatsan visited the Singkhon checkpoint on Tuesday to offer support to officers stationed in the area following reports of clashes across the border in Myanmar.

The visit took place at Ban Rai Khao in Khlong Wan Subdistrict, Mueang District. The governor was accompanied by Provincial Defence Officer Chaichan Moolmak, along with personnel from Border Patrol Police Company 146 and the Chong Ang Suek Special Task Force, who provided updates on the situation.

According to official briefings, Myanmar military troops from Battalion 224 detected a drone suspected to belong to the Karen National Union (KNU) flying over their territory. The KNU was later believed to have reinforced its positions near the cemetery area beyond the Myanmar government checkpoint at Ban Mudong, opposite the Singkhon crossing.

In response, the Myanmar military reportedly fired several mortar rounds — including 81mm, 105mm, and 120mm shells — at areas suspected of harbouring KNU fighters. The shelling prompted several residents to flee towards the disputed zone, or “no man’s land,” with over 20 people now taking shelter there.

Governor Sitthichai’s visit aimed to boost morale among local officers and ensure readiness in case the situation along the border escalates. Authorities confirmed that no casualties or damage have been reported on either side as of Tuesday.