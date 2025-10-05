Governor welcomes inaugural KIHA 183 train trip at Nong Kae Station

Share this

KIHA 183 train Hua Hin makes first trip welcomed by governor

Prachuap Khiri Khan Governor Sitthichai Sawaetsan welcomed the inaugural KIHA 183 train service at Nong Kae Railway Station in Hua Hin on 3 October.

The governor greeted Suwat Liptapanlop, former Deputy Prime Minister, along with Thai and international tourists who arrived aboard the KIHA 183 from Bangkok. Executives and staff from local water parks and hotels also took part in extending a warm welcome.

Inaugural KIHA 183 Splash Journey arrives in Hua Hin

The special service, branded the “KIHA 183 Splash Journey,” operates on the Bangkok (Hua Lamphong)–Hua Hin (Nong Kae) route. The programme includes visits to Vana Nava Water Jungle Hua Hin, with exclusive stays at the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort and Holiday Inn Vana Nava Hua Hin.

The weekend-only train will run throughout October, leaving Bangkok on Fridays at 10 a.m. and returning from Hua Hin on Sundays at 1:40 p.m. Seating is capped at 200 passengers per week. Travellers receive Japanese-style bento meals on board, accompanied by live music and balloon magic shows for children and families. Shuttle services are provided from Nong Kae Station to the partner hotels and the water park.