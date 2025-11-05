Harmony Family Festival: new music and community event in Hua Hin this January

Share this

Harmony Family Festival 2026: Celebrate Music, Makers & Magic in Hua Hin!

Hua Hin will host the Harmony Family Festival in January 2026, a new event designed to celebrate creativity, community spirit and family-friendly activities.

Designed as a joyful day for all ages, the festival will bring together live music, a human circus, art, workshops, local schools and family-friendly fun in a beautiful outdoor setting.

Harmony isn’t just about entertainment. It’s also about connections: families connecting with one another, schools with the wider community, and local businesses with causes that truly matter. The festival is built around the belief that happiness grows when we share it, and every ticket sold or sponsorship pledged helps extend that spirit.

Supporting the Hua Hin community

This year, Harmony proudly supports Hua Hin Heroes, a community initiative that empowers local youth through sports and mentorship, and the Jungle Aid Foundation, which delivers medical and educational support to remote communities along the Thai border. Together, these beneficiaries embody the heart of Hua Hin – generosity, inclusion and hope.

Festival-goers can expect performances from student bands, creative makers’ markets, delicious food, and engaging activities that inspire both kids and parents. For sponsors, Harmony offers a meaningful opportunity to align with family values, education and community well-being – a CSR partnership that delivers visible and authentic local impact.

Whether you’re a family looking for a safe, green space with music and laughter, or a business ready to get behind Hua Hin’s future, Harmony Family Festival welcomes you to be part of something uplifting.

Join us to celebrate music, makers and magic, and help build harmony that lasts long after the lights fade!

Further details will be announced soon.