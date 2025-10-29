Heavy rain and flood warning issued for Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan

Share this

Authorities issue flood warning as heavy rain forecast for the region

Officials have issued a heavy rain and flood warning for Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan as Thailand braces for increased rainfall across much of the country from 29 October to 2 November 2025.

The Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command (CDMC) and the Meteorological Department have warned that a strong low-pressure system covering the coast of southern Vietnam will move along the monsoon trough across Thailand’s lower central and upper southern regions, including the Andaman Sea. This system is expected to bring widespread rain and heavy downpours in some areas, particularly affecting the north, northeast, central, and southern regions, as well as Bangkok.

Prachuap Khiri Khan Province has placed all relevant agencies on alert to monitor potential flooding throughout the province. The Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Centre has requested district offices and local administrative organisations to be prepared and to warn residents in flood-prone areas of possible hazards from accumulated rainfall.

Authorities have urged residents to exercise caution when travelling in areas experiencing heavy rain and to follow updates from official channels. In the event of severe conditions, agencies are instructed to act in accordance with directives issued earlier this year under the province’s emergency preparedness orders.

Flood-related incidents can be reported to the Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Centre on 032 602 061 or 032 604 572, or via the Line account DPM.PKC. Reports will be forwarded to the Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Centre for assessment and response coordination.