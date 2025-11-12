Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn to visit Hua Hin in January

Share this

Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Hua Hin visit set for January

Hua Hin City Municipality has begun preparations for the upcoming royal visit of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn in January 2026.

On 11 November 2025, Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wutthikul assigned Deputy Mayor Bussaba Choksuchart, along with Municipal Clerk Jeerawat Phramanee and music and performing arts teachers from municipal schools and Wang Klai Kangwon School under royal patronage, to attend a preparatory meeting at Chom Dong Villa. The meeting was chaired by Mr. Worapot Sanitwong Na Ayudhya, a former ambassador, and focused on plans for the Princess’s royal visit.

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will preside over a royal concert performance celebrating the 100th anniversary of Queen Rambhai Barni, the Queen of King Rama VII. The event will take place from 10 to 11 January 2026 and will feature a series of musical and cultural performances held in Hua Hin to honour this significant occasion.

Highlights of the programme will include the “Queen’s Silk Dance: Si Ramphai”, a khon (masked dance drama) performance based on The Ramakien titled “The Road-Building Episode”, and a “Thai Sea Fish Dance”. Teachers from municipal schools have been tasked with coordinating students and performers who will take part in these presentations as part of this prestigious celebration.