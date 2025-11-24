Hua Don Beach meeting discusses reclaiming beachfront space

Share this

A meeting on reclaiming space at Hua Don Beach was held on 21 November as Hua Hin City Municipality reviewed concerns raised by landowners about long-standing encroachment along the beachfront.

Deputy Mayor Saranphop Uengrasamee chaired the discussion on behalf of the Mayor. He was joined by the Mayor’s Secretary, Natthawann Mitdee, senior municipal staff including Jeerawat Phramanee and Siam Sombattong, and municipal enforcement officers. Representatives from the Marine Department’s Prachuap Khiri Khan Regional Office, Hua Hin Police Station, the Hua Hin District Chief’s Office, and landowners and building owners along the beachfront also took part. The meeting was held in the Phulsuk Room at Hua Hin City Municipality.

Landowners request action

The issue reached the municipality after the owners of title deed numbers 2699, 2700, 45543, and 45544 in Nong Kae submitted a formal request for assistance. They reported that parts of their beachfront land had been encroached upon, causing inconvenience and blocking their sea view.

In their letter, the landowners asked the municipality to resolve the matter in line with previous agreements made by the committee and subcommittee regulating Hua Hin Beach. They also referred to the September 2014 order issued by the National Council for Peace and Order, which set out guidelines for beachfront management.

Next steps for Hua Don Beach

Following the complaint, the municipality invited six beachside business operators from the Hua Don community for negotiations. As part of the initial measures agreed during the meeting, the operators were instructed to remove their shops from the disputed area by 15 January 2026.