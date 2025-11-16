Hua Hin and region set for cooler temperatures over the next week

Share this

Highlights

Temperatures expected to fall across Hua Hin and the wider region this week

Cool mornings likely, with some days bringing heavy rain

Northeast monsoon to strengthen conditions along the Gulf of Thailand

Hua Hin and other parts of Prachuap Khiri Khan are set to experience noticeably cooler temperatures over the coming week, with the change most apparent in the early mornings. The shift follows a surge of high pressure and a cold air mass moving down from China, a system the Meteorological Department says will bring a mix of falling temperatures, gusty winds, and increased rainfall in some areas.

According to the national forecast, the stronger high-pressure system will spread over upper Thailand between 16 and 21 November. The first phase is expected to bring thunderstorms and strong winds to several regions, before temperatures drop further. The Northeast is likely to see the sharpest fall, with a drop of 4–7°C, while the North, Central region, Bangkok, surrounding provinces, and the East can expect a decrease of 2–4°C.

In the South, rainfall will intensify as a strong northeast monsoon settles over the upper Gulf of Thailand and the upper southern region. Some areas may experience heavy to very heavy rain, and wave conditions in the Gulf could reach 2–3 metres, rising above 3 metres during thunderstorms.

Hua Hin weather forecast

In Hua Hin, the seven-day outlook indicates a mix of heavy rain early in the week, followed by drier and cooler conditions toward the weekend. Morning temperatures will be notably cooler from today onwards.

17–18 November

Heavy rain is forecast, especially on Tuesday, with rain covering up to 60% of the area. Maximum temperatures will remain around 30°C, with minimums rising slightly to 23°C.

19–20 November

Rain continues midweek, though with lower chances. Wave heights offshore may reach 1–2 metres. Lows will stay near 22–23°C, while highs reach 31–32°C.

21–22 November

Cooler mornings return toward the end of the week, with minimum temperatures falling to around 21°C. No rain is forecast for Friday or Saturday, and conditions are expected to be calm with steady northeast winds.

Precautions

People in upper Thailand are advised to take care of their health as conditions turn colder and windier. Farmers are encouraged to protect crops from potential damage. Between 16 and 18 November, thunderstorms and gusty winds may affect parts of the region, while those at sea should avoid areas with thunderstorms throughout the period. Small boats in the Gulf and offshore Andaman Sea should remain ashore from 18 to 21 November.