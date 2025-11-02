Hua Hin City Municipality warns against fireworks and sky lanterns during Loy Krathong

Share this

Hua Hin fireworks ban issued ahead of Loy Krathong

Hua Hin City Municipality has issued a warning urging residents and visitors to refrain from lighting fireworks and releasing sky lanterns during the Loy Krathong Festival on Wednesday, 5 November. The municipality said the restriction is aimed at preventing fires, accidents, and property damage during the celebrations.

According to the announcement, lighting or launching firecrackers, fireworks, and various types of sky lanterns—including talai, khom loi, khom fai, and khom khwan—is strictly prohibited without prior permission from the local District Chief. Violators face legal penalties, including imprisonment for up to three months or a fine of up to 25,000 baht, or both, under Section 74 of the relevant law.

Those who release lanterns or fireworks without permission may also face imprisonment for up to three years or a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both, in accordance with Clause 5 of the Head of the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) Order No. 27/2559, dated 10 June 2016.

The municipality asked for public cooperation to ensure the Loy Krathong Festival is celebrated safely and responsibly, adding that community participation is key to keeping Hua Hin safe and enjoyable for everyone throughout the festive period.

Safety reminder for Loy Krathong celebrations

Hua Hin City Municipality encouraged residents to celebrate in ways that do not pose fire hazards, such as using environmentally friendly krathongs and avoiding open flames or airborne lanterns.

The municipality expressed appreciation for public support in maintaining safety and preventing accidents during one of Thailand’s most popular festivals.